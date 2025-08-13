First Ride: The Honda GB350S shows the joy of simplicity

What is it?

The GB350S has a classic style throughout





Now, Honda is joining the club. Of course, this brand has always produced some excellent low-cost models, but it’s this bike – the GB350S – which looks to blend lower running costs with a classic design that’ll strike a chord with style-conscious buyers. We’ve been testing it out.

What’s new?

LED lights provide good illumination





The GB350S is also A2 licence-compliant, meaning that those with an A2 certification can get onto this retro-inspired bike too.

What’s it powered by?

The compact engine provides a modest amount of power





You’ve got 41mm telescopic forks and twin rear shocks taking care of the suspension and they’ve been given a relatively comfort-focused setup in order to provide a more laid-back riding style. The front wheel measures 19 inches, combined with a 17-inch rear wheel.

What’s it like to ride?

The GB350S is a very intuitive bike to ride





Naturally, the single-cylinder engine feels quite at home being used around town and at slower speeds, where its peppy performance makes nipping in and out of gaps simple. First and second gears are quite short, so they’re good for a quick getaway – though you have to be smart with your changes or you’ll hit the limiter quickly. For much of the time, third and fourth gears are where you’ll be – fifth really feels like an ‘overdrive’ for travelling at speeds over 60mph. Because fifth gear is quite tall, it doesn’t give you much accelerating power, which is why we found ourselves mainly travelling in fourth.

How does it look?

The main dials are clear and easy to read





The compact LED rear light and large, circular headlight manage to deliver modern performance while still retaining that old-school appearance, too.

What’s the spec like?

Option packs bring travel-friendly equipment





Honda also offers the GB350S with a range of accessories to tailor it towards the type of riding you’re doing. A Travel Pack, for instance, adds saddle bags and supports, as well as knuckle guards to help reduce wind blast on your hands. This pack also introduces a larger front visor, which should make longer journeys more comfortable. You can even add heated grips for winter riding and a USB charging port for keeping your devices topped up on the move.

Verdict

The Honda GB350S is a great antidote to other, more complicated motorcycles on the market. Sure, for thrill-seekers, this bike’s compact motor and modest power output might not seem appealing, but for riders after a low-cost way of getting out and adventuring on two wheels, this Honda could fit the bill.

Couple it with the old-school looks of the GB350S and you’ve got a bike which brings loads of character for less.