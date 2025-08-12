Renault’s full line-up of EVs receive Electric Car Grant discounts

Renault has announced that its full line-up of EVs will comply with the Government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The Electric Car Grant will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle that is priced under £37,000.

Private customers who order a R5, R4, Megane E-Tech or Scenic E-Tech can save up to £1,500 off each model.

All of Renault’s EVs will qualify for discounts of up to £1,500. (Renault)

That means the starting price for the R5 is now £21,495, while the R4 comes in at £25,495, the Megane at £30,995 and the Scenic is priced from £35,495.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: “We have been asking the Government to match its environmental ambition with action to accelerate demand for electric vehicles, and it has delivered on that with the creation of the Electric Car Grant (ECG).”

He added: “As a pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault has long been a champion of sustainable mobility, and it is pleasing to see every 100 per cent electric model in our line-up qualify for the Electric Car Grant.”

The Electric Car Grant discounts on Renault’s EVs are available now, with deliveries to commence later this year.