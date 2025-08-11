Stellantis recalls 72,000 vehicles over fire risk in UK

Stellantis has announced a recall of 72,000 cars in the UK due to a potential fire risk.

The firm says that a total of 28 models across the Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands could be at risk, through loosened nuts on a fuel pipe, which could result in an engine fire.

The recall was prompted by 11 reported cases of cars catching fire in France and is the second major recall after owners of the Citroen C3 and DS3 were contacted over a potentially fatal airbag fault earlier this year.

A total of 72,000 vehicles in the UK could be affected. (Vauxhall)

A spokesperson from Stellantis told the PA News Agency: “Having customer safety and satisfaction at the core of its values, Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 72,000 in the UK due to a potential issue with the high pressure fuel pipe. Some 2023-2025 Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat vehicles may face fuel leakage at the high-pressure pipe between the high-pressure pump and the rail due to loosened nuts. This can potentially lead to higher fuel leakage consumption and, in a worst-case scenario, to occurrences of fire in the engine.”

The firm added: “Stellantis already started the proactive outreach to vehicle owners, asking them to contact the dealer network to schedule an appointment. The rework consists of retightening the nut connections on the high-pressure pipe and the screws of the rail. It takes less than half an hour and is free of charge.”

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their local dealer through the firm’s website or by phone.