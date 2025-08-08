Order books open for Citroen e-C3 Aircross Extended Range

Citroen has announced that order books have opened for the e-C3 Aircross Extended Range.

Underneath, the car comes fitted with a bigger 54kWh battery and an electric motor that provides a claimed electric range of up to 249 miles – compared to 188 miles on the 44kWh model.

In terms of power, this setup produces a total of 111bhp, however further performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

Citroen says that the car is compatible with 100kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 28 minutes.

There are two trim levels available. (Citroen)

There will be two trim levels to choose from as well, with the entry-level ‘Plus’ coming with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a reversing camera. Flagship ‘Max’ models boast extra equipment such as front parking sensors, a heated front windscreen, heated front seats and steering wheel and LED taillights.

Additionally, all models feature Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, to make it one of the best-in-class, when it comes to long-distance comfort.

The e-C3 Aircross Extended Range is on sale now and will be eligible with Citroen’s Electric Car Grant, which will slash up to £1,500 off the list price, meaning the entry-level car comes in at £23,495 and rising to £25,495 for the top-of-the-line variant.