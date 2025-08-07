Omoda updates 5 and E5 SUV for 2025

Omoda has revealed that the 5 and E5 SUVs have received updates for 2025.

The Chinese firm began selling cars in the UK in 2024, and the 5 and E5 SUVs are its first two offerings.

Underneath, both models receive revised suspension setups, new electric power steering and brake linings to improve safety.

Inside, there is a new steering wheel and 12.25-inch dual-screen. (Omoda)

The petrol-powered 5 is now available in two new trim levels, consisting of ‘Knight’ and ‘Noble’. The flagship Noble now features extras such as roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels and the spare wheel has been removed to increase boot space from 372 litres to 430 litres.

Inside, there is a new 12.25-inch dual-screen, which is now angled more towards the driver, and the gear selector has been repositioned to a stalk behind the updated steering wheel.

The E5 now can do a claimed 267 miles on a single charge. (Omoda)

Meanwhile, the electric E5 gets a new and improved 61kWh battery, which Omoda claims can now take the car 267 miles on a single charge – a 10-mile improvement over the old model. DC rapid charging capabilities have been improved too, with the E5 now compatible with speeds of up to 130kW from a DC plug – although the firm hasn’t revealed charging times at this stage.

All cars come as standard with Omoda’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, plus there is an eight-year battery warranty for E5 models.

Order books are open now, with prices starting at £23,990 for the 5 and rising to £33,065 for the E5.