Bugatti reveals one-of-one special with Brouillard hypercar

Bugatti has revealed a one-of-one special with the Brouillard hypercar.

The car is built under Bugatti’s new ‘The Programme Solitaire’, which is a bespoke programme dedicated to the firm producing one-off creations for very lucky clienteles.

Powering the car is the same W16 engine you’ll find in the firm’s Chiron, which pumps out 1,578bhp. However, the company hasn’t revealed performance figures for the Brouillard at this stage.

The car is a one-off creation. (Bugatti)

The exterior features sculpted bodywork, larger air intakes for the radiators, a fixed ducktail rear wing and a larger rear diffuser to help channel air under the car.

Inside, there is lots of green tinted carbon fibre. (Bugatti)

Inside, there are custom-woven fabrics, green tinted carbon fibre found on the steering wheel, dashboard, centre console and instrument cluster as well as a glass roof, to make the cabin feel lighter.

Other details include horse motifs embroidered on the door cards and headrests, and the seats are shaped to the owner’s preference.

Hendrik Malinowski, managing director of Bugatti, said: “The Programme Solitaire allows us to authentically explore the unique visions of our clients, giving us more flexibility to explore different interpretations of long-established Bugatti design elements. On a one-of-one, we have much more freedom in the reinterpretation of what a Bugatti is, while maintaining the same absolute dedication to perfection in every detail; there will be no compromise to performance, quality or design.”

The Brouillard is just a one-off with no details on its price at this stage. However, it’s likely to carry a hefty premium over the Chiron’s £2,500,000 price tag.