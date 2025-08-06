Vauxhall announces electric vehicle grant scheme for its EV line-up

Vauxhall has announced its own EV discount scheme to its range of electric cars.

It follows from the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

However, the vehicles that will be eligible for the scheme will be revealed soon, with a number of factors taken into consideration. For instance, how ‘green’ the energy is in the vehicle’s country of manufacture will affect how much money is taken off a car’s price.

The Astra Electric is now priced from £33,280. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s EV discount scheme will allow private customers to save up to £1,500 off the price of a Corsa Electric, Astra Electric, Mokka Electric, Frontera Electric and Grandland Electric.

It means that the Corsa Electric now starts from £25,930, the Astra Electric from £33,280, the Mokka Electric from £30,830, the Frontera Electric from £24,645 and the Grandland Electric comes in at £34,555.

Steve Catlin, Vauxhall UK’s managing director, said: “These new offers bring clarity now to customers who were waiting to see which vehicles were set to be eligible for the new Electric Car Grant – with customers able to save £1,500 across our entire electric car range, as well as benefit from attractive new PCP finance offers.”

Vauxhall’s electric vehicle grant is available now, with it expected to end on August 31.