Chery Tiggo 8 goes on sale priced from £28,545

Chery has announced that the Tiggo 8 SUV has gone on sale, priced from £28,545.

Chery is one of China’s largest vehicle manufacturers and has begun selling cars in the UK, with the Tiggo 8 arriving as its first offering.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two powertrains. The first is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 145bhp and 275Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph is dealt with in 9.6 seconds and the car will reach a top speed of 118mph.

There is a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. (Chery)

There is also the option of a plug-in hybrid, which comes in at £33,545 and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 18.4kWh battery. Chery claims the car can travel up to 56 miles on electric power and will manage 745 miles on one tank of fuel.

In terms of specification, there are just two trim levels. The standard ‘Aspire’ comes with equipment such as a 15.6-inch quad central touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and heated front seats. The flagship ‘Summit’ boasts extras such as a panoramic glass sunroof, interior ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker premium Sony audio system.

Farrell Hsu, Chery UK’s deputy country director, said: “Chery is here to stay – and our aim is to make it a household name in the UK. With a growing national dealer network and a line-up tailored for British drivers, the brand is setting a new benchmark for what customers can expect in quality, innovation and long-term ownership confidence.”

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence on September 1.