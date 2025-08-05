GWM Poer300 will be one of UK’s cheapest new pick-ups at £31,495

The GWM Poer300 will be one of the cheapest pick-up trucks in the UK when it goes on sale priced from £31,495.

GWM stands for ‘Great Wall Motor Company’ and is a Chinese firm that has been selling vehicles in the UK since 2022.

Under the bonnet, the Poer300 is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 180bhp and 480Nm of torque. Power is transmitted through a standard nine-speed automatic gearbox, while there is permanent four-wheel drive and GWM claims the truck can achieve up to 32.7mpg. However, performance figures are yet to be revealed at this stage.

The Poer300 has a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and a payload of 1,000kg, putting it level with other pick-ups such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

There will be three trim levels, with the entry-level ‘Lux’ featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and rear parking sensors. The mid-level ‘Ultra’ includes heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a glass sunroof. The flagship ‘Vanta’ boasts blacked-out exterior trim, along with black alloy wheels and wheel arches.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, said: “With the Poer300, GWM UK is delivering unmatched utility power, and technology at a very competitive price point in the UK market. We fully expect the GWM Poer300’s combination of capability and value to resonate strongly with small business users, and rural dwellers, who rely on vehicles such as this as a backbone of their businesses and lifestyles.”

Order books are open now, with expected deliveries to commence in September, while all trucks come as standard with a five-year or 125,000-mile warranty.