New Mercedes GLC images give hint of firm’s future SUV design

Mercedes has released a look into its future design language with a teaser shot of the upcoming electric GLC SUV.

Although details on the car are limited at this stage, the picture shows the car’s new front end which features a chrome-framed radiator grille that also has a smoked-glass-look and integrated lighting.

Gordon Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes Group, said: “Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand. It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognisable.”

The current GLC has been around since 2022. (Mercedes)

Details of the car’s interior will be revealed soon, however it will feature the firm’s MBUX Hyperscreen that runs the width of the dashboard. It’s a system which is already found on many current Mercedes cars.

In terms of powertrains, no details have been revealed at this stage, but it’s likely that the car will sit on the Mercedes’ ‘MB.EA’ platform that includes 800-volt architecture, which should allow for ultra-rapid charging times from a DC plug.

The car will also be rivalling the likes of the BMW IX3 and Audi Q4 e-tron when it goes on sale next year.

The new electric GLC will make its world debut at this year’s Munich Motor Show, which takes place from September 7 to September 14.