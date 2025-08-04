Fiat 600 Hybrid range gets updated with new ‘Icon’ trim

Fiat has updated the 600 Hybrid range with the addition of a new ‘Icon’ trim level.

The new variant will sit alongside the standard 600 Hybrid and flagship ‘La Prima’ model.

Standard equipment on the Icon includes 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry and start, as well as Black and Ivory bi-colour fabric seats.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two powertrains, with both utilising the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a 48-volt battery. There will be the option of two power outputs of 98bhp or 134bhp, and all models are fitted with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In terms of performance, the 98bhp car can do 0-60mph in 10.7 seconds and will reach a top speed of 114mph, while the more powerful 134bhp variant can hit 60mph in 8.3 seconds and will run out of steam at 124mph.

The Fiat 600 sits on Stellantis’ ‘CMP2’ platform, which is shared with other cars such as the Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger, Vauxhall Mokka and Peugeot 2008.

The 600 Icon Hybrid is available to order now with prices starting at £26,860 for the 98bhp variant and rising to £27,860 for the more powerful 134bhp model.