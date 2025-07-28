Volvo cuts price of EX30 range in response to Government’s EV grant scheme

Volvo is the latest car manufacturer to launch its own EV discount scheme.

It follows the announcement of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle costing under £37,000.

However, vehicles that will comply with the scheme will be revealed in August, with a number of factors taken into consideration. For instance, how ‘green’ the energy is in the vehicle’s country of manufacture will affect how much money is taken off a car’s price.

In response, Volvo has decided to launch its own EV incentive scheme, which will allow private customers to save up to £1,500 off any EX30 model.

The EX30 is now priced from £31,560, after the EV incentive. (Volvo)

That means the entry-level ‘Core’ model now starts from £31,560, and the rugged ‘Cross Country’ variant comes in at £45,560.

The EX30 is available with a 51kWh battery that can travel a claimed 209 miles, or there is a larger 69kWh ‘Extended Range’ model that can do a claimed 296 miles. Meanwhile, the flagship dual-motor ‘Performance’ version can travel up to a claimed 280 miles between top-ups.

Rob Deane, commercial director at Volvo Car UK, said: “It is fantastic to see a strong surge in media attention and customer demand towards EV ownership since the Government’s announcement. The multi-winning Volvo EX30 is a fantastic product, which doesn’t compromise between design, safety or sustainability, and we are delighted to be able to offer this enhanced EV offer for Volvo customers.”

Volvo’s electric vehicle grant is in force now, with customers able to purchase vehicles through the firm’s website or through a franchised dealer.