UK’s public EV charging network grows by 27 per cent year-on-year

The UK’s public EV charging network has grown by 27 per cent year-on-year.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show that 17,370 public EV chargers have been installed since July 2024, with more than 82,000 public chargepoints now available across the UK.

In the last 12 months, regions such as the North East saw the largest number of public charger installations of 784 units, a 41 per cent increase. That’s followed by the East of England with an extra 1,778 units installed, a 40 per cent rise, and the West Midlands with an additional 2,138 chargers installed, a 39 per cent uptick.

The data comes after last week’s announcement of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off a new electric vehicle priced below £37,000 – although details on which cars will be eligible for the scheme will be revealed in August.

Lilian Greenwood, Future of Roads Minister, said: “Just last week we announced record discounts to help make EV ownership a reality for thousands more people, alongside making it easier to charge at home so more drivers can run their EV for as little as 2p a mile – that’s London to Birmingham for £2.50.”

She added: “Today’s chargepoint figures show that alongside lowering upfront costs, we’re also making fantastic progress towards expanding our charging network across the UK. With a new chargepoint added to the network every half an hour, we’re helping put range anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror.”