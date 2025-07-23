First Drive: Does the Mercedes-AMG E53 trade plug-in hybrid power for personality?

What is it?

The Estate offers more boot space than the saloon





Mercedes-AMG thinks the plug-in hybrid setup in this car – the new E53 – could be the answer. Bringing together petrol and electric power, it might be a ‘best of both worlds’ situation, and we’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

The E53 is currently the range-topping E-Class model





It’s a transition that AMG has tried with the recent C63, too, ditching that car’s 4.0-litre V8 in favour of a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with plug-in hybrid assistance.

What’s under the bonnet?

Mercedes-AMG has been switching to plug-in power for many of its cars





But you also get an electric range of up to 57 miles, usable at speeds of up to 87mph, while CO2 emissions are incredibly low at just 23g/km. Mercedes claims you’ll get up to 282.5mpg, too, but realistically you’d have to be doing all of your driving on pure electric power in order to achieve this.

What’s it like to drive?

The E53 is a very easy car to drive quickly





Ask a little more of the E53 and that straight-six will spark into life. There’s a lot of piped-in sound, which is a shame as the 3.0-litre has a pleasantly old-school sound in its own right. There’s more than enough performance – available whenever you need it – and even with the batteries fully depleted, you never feel as if you’re caught short. There’s just a lovely smooth, old-school feeling to the way the E53 goes down the road; keep things unhurried and this has all the feel of a classic long-distance GT.

How does it look?

The AMG crest now adorns the front of its cars





Remember, you can get the E53 in both saloon and estate layouts – with our test car being the latter – and we’d argue that the ‘wagon’ looks the best of the two.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin of the E53 is a great place to be





You’d expect the Estate version to be effortlessly practical and while the 460-litre boot isn’t bad, it’s down by a huge 180 litres on the luggage area you’d find in the older E63, owing to the batteries being fitted in the rear of this new model. You’ll get even less – 370 litres in total – from the saloon, too.

What’s the spec like?

Boot space is considerably down on the old E63





It all comes at a cost – £109,745, to be exact, if you include our test car’s options – but in the overall landscape of modern performance cars, this price tag isn’t out of the ordinary.

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG E53 is quite a difficult car to gauge. Naturally, the removal of the old car’s V8 engine means that a lot of character has been lost, but you could argue that with its impressive electric-only range and low CO2 emissions, more people will find this car a practical choice for day-to-day driving. The sheer downturn in boot space is more of an annoyance to this tester, in truth, as it diminishes the overall practicality of what is a very large estate car.

But boot space aside, the E53 might not have the swashbuckling nature of the car which came before it, but with its smooth, classic-feeling performance, we don’t think you’ll be left looking for more.