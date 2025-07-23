Alfa Romeo cuts price of Junior Elettrica range in wake of EV grant scheme announcement

Alfa Romeo has slashed the price of its Junior Elettrica range.

It comes after the announcement of the Government’s new Electric Vehicle Grant, which would remove up to £3,750 off a new EV priced from under £37,000.

However, further details on which cars will qualify for the grant will be revealed in due course. There will be a number of factors to determine how much money will be taken off the price of a vehicle, such as if the electricity grid is clean enough in the country of the car’s origin.

The Junior is Alfa Romeo’s smallest model. (Alfa Romeo)

The Italian firm has responded with its own savings scheme, which will apply to its Junior Elettrica models.

Private buyers who purchase any electric version of the compact SUV will receive a £1,500 incentive, to make it more affordable for those who want to make the switch from petrol to electric.

The Junior Elettrica with the EV grant now starts at £32,405 and rises to £40,805 for the hot 276bhp ‘Veloce’ model.

In addition, customers who purchase a Junior Elettrica before September 30 will receive an Ohme ePod or Home Pro EV home charger installation, free of charge.

Jules Tilstone, Alfa Romeo UK’s managing director, said: “To underscore the commitment Alfa Romeo has in making electrification more accessible we want to support customers with our EV grant. Our entire fully electric Junior range is now more appealing than ever with this incentive, which along with our existing retail offers, will help encourage Britain’s drivers on their electric journey.”

Alfa Romeo’s EV grant scheme is available now, with expected deliveries of the cars to commence later this year.