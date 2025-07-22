MG reveals its own EV grant for MG4 and MGS5 models

MG has announced its own EV grant scheme for the MG4 and MGS5 electric models.

It comes after the Government’s recently-announced Electric Vehicle Grant, which would slash up to £3,750 off a new EV priced from under £37,000.

However, details of which cars will qualify for the grant have yet to be announced. How much money will be taken off the price of a vehicle will depend on a number of factors, including how ‘green’ the electricity grid is in the country of the car’s origin.

In response, MG has announced its own savings scheme, applied to some of its latest vehicles.

The MG4 and MGS5 will receive £1,500 price cuts. (MG)

Private buyers who purchase an MG4 or MGS5 EV will receive a £1,500 incentive, to help boost sales and make the Chinese firm one of the leaders when it comes to electric vehicle sales.

Both models currently sit below the £37,000 threshold, with the entry-level MG4 priced from £26,995 and the MGS5 starting at £28,495.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK, said: “MG has been a key contributor to the EV sector, consistently recognising the economic and environmental benefits of introducing a wide range of affordable, electric-only models. Today’s announcement underlines this commitment and in addition to this, we will also work constructively with the government to further increase the sale of EVs.”

The manufacturer says that the incentive will be ‘over and above any incentives currently offered by MG’s 155 UK dealer partners.’

MG has not announced when its EV grant will come into action; however, Chinese car makers such as Leapmotor and Ora have also recently introduced similar EV incentives.