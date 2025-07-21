UK Drive: Volvo’s revised XC90 makes a good package better

What is it?

There’s a comfort focus to the XC90’s driving style





Volvo has introduced another facelifted 2025 to prolong its life and keep it in competition with numerous rivals, but has this process worked? We’ve been behind the wheel.

What’s new?

The XC90 continues to be focused at families





The good news is that practicality hasn’t been changed in the slightest – and we didn’t want it to be. Even with all seats in place, you’ve got 262 litres of space, while with the rearmost row folded away, this jumps to a healthy 680 litres. The boot itself is nice and easy to access, while the doors open wide and give good entry and exit to the cabin.

What’s under the bonnet?

The T8 gets plug-in hybrid power





Volvo claims that you can get up to 217mpg, but this can only really be achieved when running on plug power for most of the time. However, low CO2 emissions of between 30 and 36g/km are impressive for a car of this size.

What’s it like to drive?

The XC90 comes is one of Volvo’s most popular models





As with the pre-facelift car, ask too much of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder under the bonnet and it can start to sound strained, but we found that the XC90 preferred a more unhurried approach. So take it easy and relax in the quiet of it all.

How does it look?

There’s a redesigned grille at the front





‘Plus’ and ‘Plus Pro’ specifications introduced a number of blacked-out elements, but we’re quite big fans of the old-school silver finish applied to many of the other trim levels.

What’s it like inside?

The larger infotainment is a key change





The fit-and-finish is great and all of the materials used inside are of a high quality. It’s got the built-to-last feel that we’ve come to expect from Volvo.

What’s the spec like?

Google services are fitted as standard





The new infotainment system has Google’s Automotive services built in, too, which means you get popular functions such as Google Maps already pre-loaded and ready to go without the need to connect a smartphone.

Verdict

The new XC90 feels like an old friend that has been away for some cosmetic surgery. It’s familiar, but now looks and feels a little sharper. It’s still just as good practicality-wise as before, but the upgrades to the in-car technology as well as its comprehensive list of standard equipment ensure it’s just as competitive in the market as it has been previously.

While we’d steer clear of higher specifications as it bumps up the XC90’s price too high, the sheer level of included kit means there’s very little trade-off when picking an entry-level trim level and it’s those we’d recommend.