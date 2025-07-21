Isuzu’s electric D-Max heading to the UK priced from £59,995

Isuzu has announced that its new electric D-Max will be priced from £59,995 when it goes on sale later this year.

Badged D-Max eDL40 and D-Max eV-Cross to reflect the trim levels of the standard model, the new battery-powered pick-up will get a one-tonne payload capacity and be able to two up to 3.5 tonnes while offering a full four-wheel-drive system.

It’ll also get a specific rough terrain driving mode for improved off-road ability, while its 66.9kWh battery should enable it to travel for up to 163 miles on a single charge. A maximum charging capacity of 50kW means that a 20 to 80 per cent top-up can be completed in an hour.

It comes fitted with a 66.9kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. (Isuzu)

With a dual electric motor setup, the electric D-Max produces 187bhp and 325Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 9.9 seconds and a top speed of just over 80mph. Isuzu says that the pick-up will be available in Extended Cab and Double Cab bodystyles, too.

Standard equipment on all models includes an eight-inch infotainment system with seven-inch driver display, as well as bi-LED headlights and dual-zone climate control. Front and rear parking sensors should help when positioning the truck, too.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital driver’s display and LED headlights. (Isuzu)

Range-topping eV-Cross models gain a larger nine-inch infotainment display as well as heated front seats and an eight-speaker sound system. Prices for this model start from £62,495, excluding VAT.

Isuzu has said that ‘pre-sales’ of the truck will start later this year ahead of first UK arrivals in February 2026.