Chery’s Tiggo 7 confirmed for UK arrival

Chery has announced that it will be bringing its Tiggo 7 crossover to the UK, with prices starting at £24,995.

The Tiggo 7 joins the larger Tiggo 8 in the firm’s range, aiming to offer the same level of value for money thanks to a wide range of standard features. Highlights on the five-seater include dual-zone air conditioning, adaptive cruise control and a six-speaker Sony audio system. All models also benefit from two 12.3-inch displays and a 540-degree parking camera.

Two powertrains will be on offer

A second trim level – called Summit – adds in an upgraded eight-speaker sound system as well as ventilated front seats, a powered hands-free tailgate and a heated steering wheel.

Two powertrain options will be also be available. The first uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 144bhp and 275Nm, while a plug-in hybrid adds in a large electric battery to deliver up to 56 miles of electric-only range. Chery says that when you combine the car’s petrol and electric ranges, you could get up to 745 miles from a full charge and a complete fill-up. The Chinese brand also says that the battery can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

All cars get a high level of standard equipment

Farrell Hsu, Chery UK Deputy Country Director, said: “Chery International has proudly developed, manufactured, and exported the Chery Tiggo line-up for over 20 years, with millions of drivers worldwide choosing our SUVs for their blend of style, technology, and practicality. Now, with the Chery Tiggo 7, we believe the time is right to introduce this versatile compact crossover SUV to UK buyers.”

Prices for the new Tiggo 7 start from £24,995 for the standard 1.6-litre petrol-powered car, or £29,995 for the ‘Super Hybrid’ model. It’s set to go on sale later this summer.