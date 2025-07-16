GWM set to broaden UK range with ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle

GWM will look to increase its presence in the UK with a new pick-up.

The as-yet unnamed vehicle will join the recently-introduced Haval Jolion Pro SUV and the electric Ora O3 in the Chinese brand’s range when it launches this September. The brand has stated that full pricing and specifications will be announced next month, too.

‘Aimed at customers and businesses’, the new vehicle will be a ‘capable and tough vehicle that is ready to traverse any terrain’.

It is believed that the new vehicle could closely resemble the brand’s Cannon pick-up, which is already on-sale in Australia, where it is accompanied by 2.0- and 2.4-litre diesel engines with more powerful versions getting four-wheel-drive as standard.

When it arrives, the new GWM vehicle will likely rival other pick-up trucks like the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and KGM Musso, as well as more upmarket contenders like the Volkswagen Amarok.

The Ford Ranger will be a key rival of the new GWM truck

In Australia, prices for the Cannon start from $34,000, which would put it at around £16,900 in the UK. If carried over, it would put the new GWM vehicle at the more budget end of the pick-up segment.

GWM has only released a teaser image of the new truck, showcasing its upright design, roof rails and prominent GWM badge at the front. However, despite the disguise, the vehicle does play a close resemblance to the Cannon, which suggests that the two could look quite similar.