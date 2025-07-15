Mercedes CLA gains new sleek-looking Shooting Brake

Mercedes has broadened the line-up of its new CLA range with a Shooting Brake variant.

As with the standard CLA, the Shooting Brake arrives as an electric vehicle with up to 473 miles of range, while Mercedes says that thanks to quick charging, you’ll be able to add 192 miles of range in under 10 minutes.

The Shooting Brake offers more headroom than its predecessor

The aerodynamically designed estate car builds on the standard saloon model by offering a 455-litre boot, which brings a considerable size advantage over the 405-litre luggage area you’ll find in the regular car. Flip the rear seats down and that space expands to 1,290 litres, too, while a bonnet ‘frunk’ adds 101 litres of space. Mercedes says that this new Shooting Brake offers more headroom than its predecessor, too, thanks to a slightly higher roofline than before.

Mercedes says that the CLA Shooting Brake’s roof rails have a load capacity of up to 75kg, too, while a braked trailer of up to 1,800kg can be towed behind.

Exterior-wise the Shooting Brake follows many of the same design trends as the standard car, with a ‘shark-nose’ look at the front and an illuminated light strip with a Mercedes-Benz star pattern being showcased at the front.

An illuminated glass roof mimics the night sky

But as with previous Shooting Brake models, the CLA gets a long, sweeping roofline which tapers to the rear. Drivers can also add a one-piece panoramic glass roof as an option which runs nearly the whole length of the car. Plus, this glass roof is also illuminated and can be connected to the in-car ambient lighting to recreate a starry sky. It comes thanks to 158 ‘stars’ which are integrated into the glass surface.

The CLA Shooting Brake will officially launch in March next year, with pricing and specifications announced closer to that time.