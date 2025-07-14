Xpeng G6 receives updates for 2025

The Chinese car manufacturer, Xpeng, has announced that the G6 electric SUV has been given some updates for 2025.

Xpeng is a Chinese electric vehicle company that was founded in 2014, and the G6 is the first model the company is offering here in the UK.

The updated G6 has been given improvements to its battery pack, which features 800-volt architecture, allowing for a DC rapid charge of 10 to 80 per cent to be completed in 12 minutes. The car also has a claimed range of up to 332 miles but Xpeng hasn’t revealed the size of the battery pack or further performance figures at this stage.

The interior includes a new wood-grain dashboard trim and updated steering wheel design. (Xpeng)

The exterior design now includes a new full-width LED lightbar at the front, the Xpeng logo has been repositioned to the top of the bonnet, it has a redesigned rear diffuser and the wheel arch extensions are now body-coloured.

Inside, there is a new wood-grain dashboard trim, a suede-effect headliner, redesigned speaker covers and a new steering wheel.

In terms of space, the G6 offers a boot capacity of 571 litres and 1,374 litres with the rear seats folded down, while the manufacturer claims the large centre storage box can accommodate up to five bottles.

Order books for the European market are open now, however prices, specifications and orders for the UK are yet to be announced at this stage.