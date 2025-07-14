Hyundai Ioniq 9 goes on sale priced from £64,995

Hyundai has announced that the Ioniq 9 electric SUV will be priced from £64,995.

From launch, there will be three trim levels, consisting of Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy.

The entry-level model features a powered tailgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and privacy glass. The mid-level Ultimate is priced from £73,495 and boasts extras such as 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and a 14-speaker Bose premium audio system. Meanwhile, the flagship Calligraphy comes in at £75,795 and adds 21-inch wheels, Nappa leather upholstery and is available with a six-seater configuration with a sliding centre console.

As standard, all Ioniq 9s come with a heat pump and a vehicle-to-load function (V2L), allowing for an electrical appliance to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

All cars come equipped with a 110kWh battery pack. (Hyundai)

All cars come fitted with a 110kWh battery pack too. There will be a choice of a rear-wheel drive ‘Long range’ model, producing 215bhp or 303bhp with all-wheel drive, and a 421bhp ‘Performance’ variant that can manage 0-60mph in five seconds and pumps out 700Nm of torque.

In terms of range, Hyundai claims the car can travel up to 385 miles on a single charge in the Long Range rear-wheel-drive setup. And, all cars come with 800-volt architecture, which allows the car to be charged up at speeds of 350kW from a DC plug, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to be completed in 24 minutes.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “Ioniq 9 is a bold statement of innovation, sustainability and design. From its E-GMP fast charging and long-distance capabilities, driver centric technology and enhanced cabin comfort, every detail has been crafted to redefine the electric driving experience.”

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence later this year.