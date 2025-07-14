First Drive: Can the Mazda 6e be a worthy contender in the EV market?

What is it?

The 6e will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.7. (Mazda)

Mazda is a brand that does things differently and that’s what makes it a refreshing alternative to the European competition.

However, when it comes to EVs, the Japanese firm has been slow off the mark, with it focusing more towards sustainable fuels and hybrid powertrains.

The Mazda6 was a great family car, however it was killed off a few years back, due to the demand from SUVs and electric vehicles.

So, what has Mazda gone and done? Brought back the nameplate and stuck an electric powertrain in it. Welcome to the Mazda 6e, but is it actually a worthy contender in the electric family car segment? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

The 6e is based off of the Deepal L07 Chinese-only EV. (Mazda)

It might have a Mazda badge on its bonnet, but the 6e isn’t what it seems to be.

In fact, scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find the same chassis and underpinnings as the Deepal L07 – a Chinese car that isn’t officially sold here in the UK.

Despite its Chinese internals, the Japanese manufacturer has made sure that the design is typically Mazda, and its interior has had its buttons swapped for a more minimalist touchscreen-approach.

And, it might look like a four-door saloon, but the 6e actually is a five-door hatchback, boosting its practicality even further.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of 68.8kWh and 80kWh battery packs. (Mazda)

There is a choice of two battery packs, but we’re driving the standard 68.8kWh unit with a single electric motor.

It produces 258bhp and 320Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 7.4 seconds and the car will reach a top speed of 109mph.

In terms of range, Mazda claims this setup can travel up to 298 miles between trips to the plug, and DC rapid charging is compatible with speeds of up to 165kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to take 24 minutes.

There is a larger ‘Long Range’ 80kWh battery and electric motor on offer, which can do up to a claimed 343 miles, however it can only be charged at speeds of 90kW from a DC plug, taking 47 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent.

What’s it like to drive?

The 6e is a mixed bag as it doesn’t feel like Mazda’s sporty driving dynamics have morphed into this EV.

On the positive side, the car is very quiet and refined at motorway speeds and the power from the electric motor is plentiful for everyday driving.

Push a bit harder and the car does grip the road well, with little body lean around the twisty bits.

However, the steering feels rather numb and inert, making the front tyres feel disconnected from the road and the ride is rather stiff, with the car fidgeting over many uneven road surfaces.

Also, the car’s safety systems are too intrusive, with the lane-departure warning system interfering at the slightest movement.

How does it look?

The 6e features flush door handles and frameless window surrounds. (Mazda)

The 6e looks distinctively like a Mazda with its slim front headlights that blend seamlessly into the front radiator grille.

You can see the DNA from the firm’s executive models of old seeping into the exterior design too, with the sloping roofline and curved rear haunches.

What’s more, the car’s side profile is made sleeker with flush door handles, frameless window surrounds and an electrically extendable rear boot spoiler – giving a sportier touch.

But, the gloss black wheel arch extensions give a hint of SUV-appeal too, even though the car is a five-door hatchback.

What’s it like inside?

Mazda has done away with physical buttons. (Mazda)

Mazda’s interiors never disappoint and the 6e is a lovely place to be.

Our test car comes with tan suede upholstery, which is found on the dashboard and seats.

Storage is superb with a massive under centre armrest storage area, two cup holders, deep door pockets, a large glove box and a gigantic storage cut out under the floating centre console.

All the materials feel high quality, however there are a few scratchy plastics further down.

Sadly, Mazda has removed a lot of physical buttons and has integrated them into the new infotainment system which makes everything trickier to operate on the move. The driving position feels too high also, as though you’re sitting on the car rather than in it.

In the back, there is lots of leg and knee room, but the low roofline means that average-sized adults will find it a bit cramped for headroom.

But, at least you get a massive boot, with the 6e offering 466 litres or 1,074 litres with the rear bench pushed forwards. That’s larger than one its main rivals – the Tesla Model 3 – which offers just 425 litres.

Meanwhile, there is an additional 72 litres in the frunk, which also doubles up as a removable storage box.

What’s the spec like?

UK specifications haven’t been revealed at this stage. (Mazda)

Prices and specifications haven’t been revealed for the UK market at this given time.

However, judging from European-specified examples, all models seem to be very well equipped with two trim levels consisting of Takumi and Takumi Plus.

Our test car is the flagship Takumi Plus and features heated and ventilated seats, a glass panoramic sunroof, tan and suede upholstery and 19-inch alloy wheels.

There will be a choice of three 19-inch alloy wheels designs, as well as eight exterior colours and three interior finishes.

Prices are predicted to start from around the £38,500 mark, which is £13,200 less than the cheapest Volkswagen ID.7.

The 6e will arrive in UK showrooms from the summer of next year, and if those prices are accurate, it will undercut all of the competition when it comes to price.

Verdict

The 6e is a missed opportunity for Mazda. While it looks great and feels premium inside, it is let down by an average driving experience.

The firm’s last attempt at an EV – the MX-30 – was marked down for its limited electric range and high prices, however the 6e is the other way around.

The car’s numb steering, firm ride and confusing infotainment system, means the 6e loses that unique spark that comes with all of the combustion-powered Mazda line-up.

However, if prices turn out to be accurate, then the 6e does represent excellent value for money against the competition.

But, with this sector brimming with alternatives, Mazda may need to do more to make the 6e stand out.