Porsche adds undercover feel to Taycan and Cayenne with Black Edition

Porsche is adding a stealthy new Black Edition specification to its Taycan and Cayenne models.

The pair will make their debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, ahead of first deliveries commencing in the second half of the year.

The electric Taycan will be available in both sports saloon and Sport Turismo configurations, while the Cayenne can be specified in either standard SUV or coupe layouts, too. As you might expect, Black Edition brings a range of black-coloured elements, with Taycan models getting high-gloss black side window trims and model badges at the rear. You get gloss black wing mirrors, too, as well as black-brushed aluminium door sills inside.

The Taycan now gets a larger battery than before

Plus, the latest version of Taycan also gets a Performance Battery Plus package, which includes a 105kWh battery – up from 89kWh previously – which boosts range by 50 miles.

Switch to the Cayenne Black Edition and you’ll get a more distinctive Sport Design front splitter, as well as high-gloss black exterior mirrors, while even the Porsche logo is finished in shiny black.

There’s a greater number of standard features on Black Edition cars, too, with highlights such as surround view parking camera, 21-inch alloy wheels, HD Matrix LED headlights and comfort seats with 14-way electric adjustment included as standard.

There are black-coloured elements inside, too

While it might seem counterintuitive, Black Edition cars can be specified in a wide number of primary body colours, while Taycans can be finished in shades such as Volcano Grey Metallic and Dolomite Silver Metallic at no extra cost.

Prices for the new Taycan Black Edition start from £95,700, while those for the Cayenne Black Edition kick off from £88,900.