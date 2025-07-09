Bentley shows off bold new direction with EXP 15 concept

Bentley has outlined a dramatic new look for its cars with its EXP 15 concept.

Billed as a ‘design vision concept’, the new EXP 15 aims to ‘provide clues to the brand’s first full-electric production car’, which will be officially unveiled next year.

Drawing inspiration from the 1930’s three-seater Speed Six – nicknamed ‘Blue Train’ – the EXP 15 also has space for a trio of occupants as well as ‘accessible storage’ for additional luggage. The boot can also double up as picnic seating for meals outside. The EXP 15 also features an odd number of doors – one on the driver’s side, and two ‘coach’ doors on the passenger side.

The Bentley gets a three-person layout

Bentley has attempted to blend physical switches and digital readouts in the EXP 15, too, while many of the interior components are trimmed in a 100 per cent wool textile from UK-based Fox Brothers.

Robin Page, Bentley director of design, said: “The beauty of a concept car is not just to position our new design language, but to test where the market’s going. It’s clear that SUVs are a growing segment and we understand the GT market – through four generations of the Continental GT – but the trickiest segment is the sedan because it’s changing.

The rear of the car gets a striking light signature

“Some customers want a classic ‘three-box’ sedan shape, others a ‘one-box’ design, and others again something more elevated. So this was a chance for us to talk to people and get a feeling.”

The exterior of the car is dominated by the long, sweeping bonnet at the front of which you’ll find a new ‘Iconic Grille’ which incorporates lighting for a more distinctive appearance at night. Underneath the bonnet is even more storage, accessed via piano-style hinged engine covers.

As mentioned, the EXP 15 concept has been launched to give a flavour of Bentley’s upcoming electric vehicle, so it won’t be heading into production.