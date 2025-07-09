Aston Martin reveals more powerful Vantage S

Aston Martin has revealed a more powerful version of the Vantage with the ‘S’.

Under the bonnet, there is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the standard car, but power has been increased to 671bhp from 656bhp, while the 800Nm of torque remains the same.

In terms of performance, the car can do 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 202mph – the same as in the standard car.

The exterior boasts 21-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, a full-width rear spoiler, ‘S’ badging on the front wings and centrally mounted bonnet blades – which help extract hot air from the car’s V8 engine.

The car can do 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds. (Aston Martin)

Inside, there is unique leather and Alcantara upholstery along with embroidered ‘S’ logos found on the seats with the iconic Aston Martin ‘wings’ logo located on the head rests, too.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin CEO, said: “For many decades the illustrious Vantage nameplate has stood for the very best in performance, excitement and driving thrills. Those qualities were very much at the forefront when the new Vantage was launched to global acclaim last year. Exceeding those qualities was the challenge and motivation behind the new Vantage S.”

He added: “The result is a new benchmark in the front-engined ultra-luxury sports car sector; a car to excite Aston Martin’s passionate and discerning customers, and a vivid demonstration of the talent, scope and drive which exists within the marque today.”

The interior features unique leather and Alcantara upholstery. (Aston Martin)

The Vantage S will make its first public appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from July 10 to July 13.

Prices have not been revealed yet, but deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.