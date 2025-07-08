Shropshire Star
Kia’s new EV5 heads to Europe with 329-mile range and cutting-edge tech

EV5 expands Korean brand’s electric vehicle line-up.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published
Supporting image for story: Kia’s new EV5 heads to Europe with 329-mile range and cutting-edge tech
The EV5 is one of Kia’s latest electric vehicles

Kia has unveiled its upcoming EV5 in European-ready form ahead of its arrival in the UK later this year.

Sitting within the firm’s wider range of electric vehicles, the new EV5 will bring a range of up to 329 miles from its 81.4kWh battery. Kia says that its 400-volt charging architecture means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be completed in 30 minutes, too.

The brand adds that a new generation battery system allows for the best-possible regardless of the conditions. Vehicle-to-load technology also means the car’s onboard batteries can be used to power external devices.

Kia EV5
The interior gets a large central screen as standard

All versions come with a 160kW front-mounted electric motor, delivering 214bhp and 295Nm of torque. With an interior designed for ‘the practical needs of European lifestyles’, the EV5 features a variety of storage options, including a drawer-style centre console. The seats are finished in recycled materials with bio-foam included in the cushions, too. A 566-litre boot is available with the rear seats in place, though they can be folded completely flat to free up a total of 1,650 litres of room. There’s also a 44-litre ‘frunk’ in the nose of the car.

Kia EV5
The new EV5 will arrive later in the year

All cars get a 12.2-inch instrument cluster and an infotainment display of the same size, as well as a 5.3-inch climate control display. The EV5 also benefits from connected features, with over-the-air updates ensuring that the system is always kept as current as possible without the need for a dealership visit.

Kia is expected to reveal further pricing and specification details about the EV5 closer to the car’s launch in the UK during the last quarter of this year.

