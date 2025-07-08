Chery to launch in UK as standalone brand

Chery has announced that it will be launching in the UK.

It comes in the wake of two other brands which fall under the Chery umbrella – Omoda and Jaecoo – making successful entries into the UK market with a series of vehicles that undercut many key rivals on price.

UK CEO Gary Lan, who leads both Omoda and Jaecoo, UK and now Chery UK, said: “Chery’s introduction to the UK market this summer not only shows Chery’s commitment to growth, but also reflects our confidence in the UK automotive sector, and the appeal of our vehicles to local buyers. Expect the same innovation, style, technology focus, and exceptional value.”

The brand says that will launch with two SUV models, on-sale ‘in the coming months’ via a UK-wide dealer network. Which partners or sites Chery will use have not yet been disclosed. Its first model will be launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

Farrell Hsu, Chery UK Country director, said: “The Chery brand is recognised globally as a trusted choice for families, fleets, and anyone who values cabin space, long range, and quality at a cost-effective price.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes, learning from our experience with other Chery International-derived brands in the UK, and have taken this time to refine and refresh our approach to this important market. We look forward to sharing more details on Chery’s UK introduction soon.”

Chery says that it’ll combine a ‘traditional franchise dealership’ model and will utilise existing dealerships which are already used by Omoda and Jaecoo.