Production of new Fiat 500 Hybrid to begin in November

Fiat has confirmed that the new 500 Hybrid will go into production in November of this year.

Under the bonnet, the car will be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine – known as the ‘Firefly’ unit – which is found in the old 500 Hybrid. It’s mated to a 12-volt battery with power transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the manufacturer has not revealed details on power and performance figures at this stage.

The exterior is identical to the electric model. (Fiat)

The exterior design is identical to the electric model, with its circular LED daytime running lights, flush door handles and bubble-shaped body style.

Meanwhile, inside is unchanged with all cars coming with a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and several standard safety systems including lane-departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

All cars will be built at the firm’s Mirafiori plant, Italy, with Fiat planning to produce 5,000 units by the end of this year.

The interior features a 10.25-inch screen and seven-inch digital driver’s display. (Fiat)

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and global CMO of Stellantis, said: “This factory is more than just a production site; it’s Fiat’s home, the beating heart of a story that began in 1957 with Dante Giacosa and today stands as a hub of Stellantis innovation of Europe. Our industrial plan for Italy puts Mirafiori and the 500 at the centre of our revival.”

The 500 Hybrid will be available as a three-door hatchback or drop-top convertible, known as the 500C. Prices and further details will be revealed towards the end of this year, when the car goes on sale.