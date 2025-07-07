First Drive: The revised Volvo XC60 makes a great premium SUV even better

What is it?

Volvo has managed to shift more than 2.7 million XC60s since 2008. (Volvo)

The XC60 has proven to be a groundbreaking car for Volvo, occupying the space as the firm’s best-selling model to date.

Ever since the original car went on sale in 2008, more than 2.7 million XC60s have been sold worldwide, beating the marque’s previous best-seller – the 240 – which was sold from 1974 to 1993.

With its huge success, the XC60 has been given a few tweaks to keep it looking fresh, but does it improve the overall package?

What’s new?

The exterior has been revised, along with changes to its interior. (Volvo)

On the face of it, this new model looks almost identical to the old car, but dig a little deeper and you will find some changes.

You may spot a new radiator grille – borrowed from the latest XC90 – while there are new alloy wheel designs, a few extra exterior paint finishes and the rear tail lights have been darkened.

Inside, there is a new and improved infotainment system, featuring Volvo’s new UX interface as well as updated seat upholstery and a wireless phone charger.

But you still get the same choice of efficient powertrains with the option of a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive, giving buyers plenty of options.

What’s under the bonnet?

The plug-in hybrid variant can do a claimed 50 miles on electric power. (Volvo)

There is a choice of different engines, but we’re driving the flagship T8 plug-in hybrid.

It features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 18.8kWh battery pack, which develops 310bhp and 400Nm of torque. Volvo claims the car can also travel up to 50 miles on electric power and this setup benefits from all-wheel drive, making the car even more capable in slippery conditions.

However, the 282.1mpg combined fuel figure needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, with realistic fuel economy numbers around 45 and 50mpg in the real world.

All XC60s come as standard with an automatic gearbox, and like with all internal-combustion Volvos, there is no diesel option either.

What’s it like to drive?

Considering the current XC60 has been around since 2017, it’s surprisingly just how well it still performs out on the road.

Our test car’s plug-in hybrid setup really hits the spot when it comes to town driving with the configuration running on electric power alone for a lot of the time, making it quiet, comfortable and relaxing in the process.

At higher speeds, the car’s excellent levels of refinement allow it to soak up the miles effortlessly and the car grips well to the road with the handling finely tuned. The ride is also very sophisticated, and it’ll soak up any large imperfections without issue.

Plus, there is a one-pedal drive mode function – activated through the gearbox – which takes the strain out of stop-start driving.

However, it still isn’t the most engaging car to drive, with the steering vague and slow on input, while the gearbox is a little bit hesitant under hard acceleration. But, Volvo’s SUVs have always focused on comfort and the XC60 delivers that in spades.

How does it look?

Very little has changed since the current model’s release in 2017. (Volvo)

The XC60 has always been a good-looking car, but this update has made the styling look more modern with very subtle changes.

The new front grille has a slatted design and the high-positioned rear tail lights are now a lot sleeker, due to their darker tints.

Our test car comes fitted with the larger 20-inch alloy wheels, which gives it a chunkier profile and the front headlights still retain a slim wraparound design.

Although the design is eight years old, the XC60 still manages to look modern and, most importantly, like a Volvo.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features new upholstery and Volvo’s latest UX interface. (Volvo)

Inside, the changes are minimal, but there are some differences nonetheless.

The 11.2-inch infotainment screen now features Volvo’s latest UX interface, and the graphics and software have been upgraded for better usability.

The seats are like armchairs, being both extremely comfortable and supportive, and the interior layout still looks good, despite its age with pale woods and recycled leather, giving it that Swedish touch.

Storage is good with deep door bins, a glovebox, an under-centre armrest storage area and cup holders.

Space in the back is good too, however, the large transmission tunnel eats into the middle passenger’s foot room.

Open the boot, and there is 505 litres of luggage space, however, our PHEV car reduces that down to 468 litres, due to the location of the batteries.

At least the seats fold flat and are easy to operate, with the total capacity extending to 1,395 litres on the plug-in hybrid model or 1,410 litres on the standard car.

What’s the spec like?

All models come very well equipped. (Volvo)

There are several models to choose from with the range kicking off at £48,410 for the entry-level Core model.

Volvo does offer a lot of standard equipment on its cars and the XC60 is no different, with all versions featuring an 11.2-inch infotainment screen with Google Built-in, a powered tailgate, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control.

Our test car is in Ultra specification, which starts at £62,740 or £68,860 in plug-in hybrid guise and boasts a panoramic glass sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera and, for a no-cost option, a heated front windscreen is available on this model too.

Verdict

Volvo has just made a great car even better. The XC60 demonstrates what a medium-sized premium SUV can do when you focus on comfort, safety and efficiency.

This updated car keeps the same handsome looks as the model it replaces, while the improved infotainment system and impressive driving experience add to the appeal even further.

With its spacious cabin, capacious boot and impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain, this is certainly going to continue the success of Volvo’s best-selling car.