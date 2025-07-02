UK Drive: Is Ford’s Capri controversial in more than just the name alone?

What is it?

The Capri name is one which is held in high esteem





But things do change, after all, so can the Capri name make the jump to an EV successfully or is it a step too far for Ford? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The Capri is available with a range of battery options





But Ford has tried to carry over some of the original Capri’s features. The steering wheel, for instance, has sections which look similar to those on its classic predecessor, while the black bar between the headlights is meant to hark back to the Capri of yesteryear.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Capri will accept a maximum charge rate of 185kW





We’re in the range-topping dual-motor version, which still gets the larger battery but, because of its 335bhp output, throttles the range back to a still-respectable 346 miles. The Capri will also accept a top-whack charging speed of 185kW, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be completed in around 26 minutes when you’re hooked up to a suitably speedy charger.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s a distinctive wedge shape to the Capri’s side profile





Is the dual motor version worth it? In truth, we’d probably stick to the larger-battery single motor Capri, as it’s still more than nippy enough but delivers a chunk more range that’ll come in far handier than the additional performance.

How does it look?

The new Capri sits alongside the Explorer and Mach-e in Ford’s EV range





The good news is that Ford has offered the Capri with a variety of bright colours, bucking the trend for toned-down shades that you’ll find elsewhere in the UK market. Vivid Yellow and Rapid Red, to our eyes, look particularly good.

What’s it like inside?

The central screen can be moved to reveal extra storage





Space in the back of the car isn’t bad either, though taller passengers might find their heads scraping the roof due to the sloping design. With its 572-litre boot, the Capri has loads of luggage space to offer and this puts it above many rivals in terms of outright practicality.

What’s the spec like?

The gear selector is the same as the one you’ll find in Volkswagen models





Dual-motor versions like our test car are only available in the range-topping Premium specification. This gets 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats with a massage function and Matrix LED headlights. However, at £60,355, our test car also seriously pushed up the Capri’s price and, at this level, it really starts to look a little expensive.

Verdict

If you took this car’s name out of the equation, what you’d be left with is a very honest, well-equipped and long-range electric vehicle which has all of the mod-cons you could really need. It’s only that famous ‘Capri’ name which drags in some controversy; without it, this car wouldn’t have caused quite so much of a fuss.

So if heritage is important for you, you might be left wanting more – but if you’re fine with a fresh take on things, then the Ford Capri will prove to be a very good all-rounder electric vehicle.