Mazda teases CX-5 SUV ahead of reveal next week

Mazda has teased us with an image of the next-generation CX-5 SUV.

The CX-5 is one of the firm’s longest-serving models in the Mazda line-up, having originally gone on sale back in 2012.

From the image provided, you can see the car still features slim front headlights with an overlapped design, while the lower section of the car appears to feature gloss black lower body mouldings.

There is also a rear roof spoiler and the car’s overall shape looks similar to the outgoing model.

The current CX-5 is a great looking car. (Mazda)

Although images of the interior have not been revealed at this stage, the manufacturer claims that the new CX-5 has a ‘more spacious, uncluttered cabin’.

Also, Mazda says that this new car will have ‘a more engaging, intuitive drive’, although no details regarding its powertrain and mechanical tweaks have been revealed.

In terms of engines, the manufacturer hasn’t revealed any information at this stage, but the current model can be equipped with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol, 2.5-litre petrol with four-wheel drive and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel.

The new CX-5 will be revealed on July 10 at 9am with further details on price and specifications to follow soon.