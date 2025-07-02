Geely Auto is coming to the UK

Chinese car firm Geely has announced that it will enter the UK market with a new electric SUV.

Geely Auto is one of China’s largest vehicle manufacturers and owns well established brands such as Lotus, Polestar, Volvo and The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC).

The first model to come to the UK will be the EX5 – which is an electric C-segment SUV.

However, details on its powertrain, performance figures and equipment levels have not been revealed at this stage. But, the EX5 will be going up against cars such as the Leapmotor C10 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Geely is working with Lotus Engineering to make sure its cars are setup for British roads. (Geely Auto)

The firm revealed that it’s also working alongside the team at Lotus Engineering, to make sure the car is properly set up for British roads.

Mike Yang, general manager at Geely Auto UK, said: “We know the Geely EX5 is a great product with several core features that will appeal to a British audience. That’s why we chose it to be our first passenger car for sale in the UK. However, we’re aware that UK customers have unique demands.”

He added: “For that reason, before we release the car for sale, we’re working with experts at Lotus Engineering to make sure we have a car in line with expectations.”

Prices for the EX5 have not been revealed yet. But, sales are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.