Peugeot’s E-208 GTi released to shake up the hot-hatch segment

Peugeot has revived its famous GTi nameplate with the new E-208 GTi.

Unveiled at the Le Mans 24 Hours, the new E-208 GTi continues a long line of famous hot hatchbacks from the French manufacturer, with models stretching back to the 205 GTi of the 1980s.

Now, the GTi is reinterpreted as an electric vehicle based on Peugeot’s latest E-208. Arriving as the first electric GTi, the new model gets a dynamic exterior design with wider wheelarches which help to accommodate a broader track, while a front spoiler and rear diffuser have been fitted to increase aerodynamic efficiency. The diffuser also includes a small LED fog light in a nod to motorsport. It’s all launched in a distinctive red shade which is exclusive to the E-208 GTi.

The compact fog lamp is integrated into the rear diffuser

As with the standard 208, the GTi model also features Peugeot’s ‘claw’ LED lighting, with three separate elements incorporated into the front bumper.

At the heart of the E-208 GTi is a single electric motor with 276bhp and 345Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 112mph. The motor itself is also made at Peugeot’s plant in Tremery, France.

The 54kWh battery – optimised for performance driving – promises a range of 217 miles, while a full charge from a 7.4kWh home charger should take just under five hours, according to Peugeot.

The specially-trimmed steering wheel sits in front of sport seats

Elsewhere, the E-208 GTi has been given a number of mechanical upgrades over the standard car to help it deliver a more dynamic experience. The car’s tracks are 56mm wider at the front and 27mm wider at the rear, while the whole car sits 30mm lower than the regular 208. Upgraded springs and shocks are also fitted, while Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres complete the go-faster package.

There’s no word on pricing for the E-208 GTi as yet, but expect it to command a premium over the £34,000 you’ll pay for a standard E-208 in top specification.