Volkswagen celebrates 50 years of the Polo with a new limited-edition variant

Volkswagen has revealed a limited-edition variant of the Polo to celebrate the car’s 50th anniversary.

The Polo Edition 50 will sit between the R-Line and Black Edition models in the supermini range and features several upgrades.

On the exterior, the car features ‘50’ badges on the B-pillar garnishes, 17-inch Tortosa alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and the car is finished off in an exclusive shade of Crystal Blue metallic paint.

It features ’50’ badging on the door sills, seats and steering wheel. (Volkswagen)

Inside, there are ‘50’ badges located on the steering wheel, instrument panel and front door sills. Meanwhile, there are ‘Edition 50’ sports seats and gloss black trim dotted about the cabin too.

Standard equipment for the car includes a tilt and slide panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start, a rear view camera and dual-zone climate control.

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox which produces a total of 93bhp.

Prices start at £26,350. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen are yet to reveal how many examples of the Polo Edition 50 will be made at this stage.

The Polo rivals cars such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio and currently sits in the top 10 list of Britain’s best-selling cars.

Prices start at £26,350 with order books opening on June 19. Expected deliveries are due to commence later this year.