Renault updates Symbioz and Captur with more power and technology

Renault has updated both its Symbioz and Captur models, with revisions made to their respective powertrains and technologies.

Most notable is the introduction of a new ‘full hybrid’ E-Tech 160 powertrain to both cars. Replacing the older 143bhp version, the 1.8-litre petrol engine has more power and torque than before, while a larger battery helps to make the entire setup more efficient. Now, the unit produces 97g/km CO2, while fuel usage has dropped by ‘approximately five per cent’, according to Renault.

The French manufacturer has also revised the transmission associated with this setup to help with smoother shifts. A new mode has also been equipped to make motorway driving quieter.

The Captur remains one of Renault’s most popular models

In addition, the towing capacity for this powertrain has increased to 1,000kg from 750kg. Prices for the new hybrid Captur start at £25,195, or £29,795 for the Symbioz with the same engine.

Switch to the coupe-inspired Symbioz and you’ll find that a new mild-hybrid setup has been added, linked to a six-speed manual transmission. Based around a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, the setup delivers a claimed 47.9mpg combined alongside emissions of 133g/km. The new mild-hybrid version of the Symbioz starts from £27,395.

The Symbioz has gained a new hybrid engine

Finally, additional driver assistance systems have been made standard on the Captur. Highlights include an electric parking brake with auto-hold, which is now standard on all cars, whole adaptive cruise control with speed limiter can be found included on all cars from mid-range Techno and above.

Move to range-topping esprit Alpine specification and the Captur gains lane centring assist, occupant safe exit and blind spot recognition, among other features.

Both the updated Symbioz and Captur are available to order now.