Hyundai teases us with images of the Ioniq 6 N

Hyundai has teased us with a few images of what the new hot Ioniq 6 N performance electric saloon will look like.

From the images provided, the car’s exterior features flared front wheel arches, it has a wider stance than the standard car, lightweight alloy wheels and a larger rear spoiler.

It features a large rear spoiler and flared wheel arches. (Hyundai)

Images of the interior have not been revealed yet, but it could get bucket sports seats that are found in the Ioniq 5 N and a sports steering wheel.

In terms of powertrains, Hyundai has not revealed at this stage what battery pack or performance figures will be. But, it’s likely that the car will use the same 84kWh dual motor setup as in the Ioniq 5 N.

The Korean manufacturer will be using this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to reveal the car.

Joon Park, vice president and head of N management group, said: “Ioniq 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans. We chose to debut the Ioniq 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible.”

Prices, specifications and further powertrain details will be revealed following the car’s world debut at Goodwood on July 10.