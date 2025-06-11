Caterham celebrates Ford Sigma engine with limited-edition 310 Encore

Caterham is bidding farewell to the Ford Sigma engine with a limited run of special 310 Encore cars.

The Sigma, which has been used in Caterham vehicles since 2007, continued a long partnership between the lightweight car manufacturer and Ford, which stretches back to the 1970s.

The 310 Encore has been introduced to celebrate the end of the Sigma line and, with just 25 examples available to customers in the UK, US and the UAE, it’s an extremely limited model.

The ‘Blue Monday’ colour also gets 80s-inspired graphics

Priced at £39,995, the Encore uses the most powerful version of the 1.6-litre Sigma engine with 152bhp allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 127mph. The Caterham’s low weight means that this output equates to a power-to-weight ratio of 281bhp per tonne.

A sports suspension pack brings a widened front track with adjustable spring platforms and rear anti-roll bar, while 254mm vented front brake discs incorporate red-painted calipers for an even sportier look.

Buyers can choose from six exterior colours, which take their inspiration from pop and rock songs. Examples include Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Back in Black.

All cars get a numbered plaque

Carbon fibre front wings help to keep the Encore’s weight even lower while many exterior elements such as the windscreen surround, headlight bowls and exhaust heat shield cover are finished in black. All versions get 13-inch alloy wheels with track-focused Toyo tyres.

Inside, there are black leather seats with an embroidered Encore logo, as well as a carbon fibre dashboard and dials created specifically for this model. A four-point harness and removable MOMO steering wheel continue the race-ready feel.

All cars will get a numbered plaque, too, showcasing their place in the build line of 25 cars.