UK Drive: Is the Volkswagen California still the camper van king?

What is it?

But as time has moved on, so the California has become more premium and feature-packed. This latest generation comes equipped with more creature comforts than ever, but does this dilute the overall experience? We’ve tested it in the UK to find out.

What’s new?

The idea is that the new California should offer a more car-like driving experience than before with improved refinement and handling. That’s the theory, anyway.

What’s under the bonnet?

Earlier in the year, Volkswagen introduced a plug-in hybrid variant of the California which offers up to 54 miles of electric-only running. That version could be great if you’re looking to do more local adventures, whereas this diesel option remains in place for drivers who need long-distance efficiency above all else. Speaking of which, Volkswagen claims that you should get up to 41.5mpg combined.

What’s it like to drive?

Given the open nature of the cabin, there is quite a lot of noise to be dealt with when you’re moving quickly and it’s not all that relaxing. Plus, road imperfections do tend to upset the California’s ride somewhat. However, you need to remember that you’re carrying a full kitchen and bed suite along with you – so there are some allowances to give when considering outright refinement.

How does it look?

You can still get the split-colour design, should you want, though we were rather fond of our all-blue test van. There’s loads of choice when it comes to colourways, mind you, with thirteen options available if you’re looking at just the split-tone shades.

What’s it like inside?

All versions get a pop-up roof, too, with those from Coast and above electrohydraulically operated. There’s an additional bed up there and it’s the easy option if you’re looking to sleep in a hurry, though the large ‘main’ bed offers more space. We’re fans of the control panel to the side of the cabin, too, which gives you quick access to key information such as water and power levels.

What’s the spec like?

At the top sits the flagship Ocean, which, as well as styling features such as 18-inch alloy wheels and upgraded LED Matrix headlights, gets power-latching sliding doors and heated front seats. At just over £77,000, it starts to take the California’s price into a different zone, which is why we’d recommend the mid-level Coast as the best compromise.

Verdict

The Volkswagen California feels just as complete as before, but adds in some welcome features. Are there noticeable boosts in refinement over the previous van-based model? Only small ones. But fortunately, the cabin has been so well thought-out that any ride inadequacies are likely to be an afterthought once you’ve stopped to set up camp.

Avoid the range-topping model if you’re looking to swerve sky-high pricing and the California should prove to be a trustworthy companion for many adventures to come.