Apple to roll out CarPlay updates with new features and fresh design

Apple will upgrade its popular CarPlay smartphone mirroring system as part of a large update to its operating software.

Unveiled during the announcement of iOS 26, the new update will see drivers able to access a greater number of features when using CarPlay in their vehicles.

The software – which Apple says is used more than 600 million times each day – includes a newly designed call feature, which allows users to view incoming calls alongside key information such as navigation directions. In addition, pinned conversations will mean that drivers will be able to keep track of who they’re speaking to while maintaining concentration on the road ahead.

Drivers will be able to see upcoming events and activities

Drivers will also be able to respond to messages with widgets and emojis for the first time via a pop-up notification displayed on the lower half of the screen.

Reminders and calendar invites will also be displayed on the main screen, while Live Activities will allow drivers to see upcoming events.

Aston Martin is the first carmaker to utilise the CarPlay Ultra system

Apple says that these enhancements will also be applied to its newly created CarPlay Ultra system, which was recently debuted on the Aston Martin DBX for the first time. With Ultra, the software can be mirrored on the display ahead of the driver, while key vehicle settings such as heating and ventilation can also be controlled via the CarPlay app, instead of having to navigate back to the vehicle’s native system.

The new software – available to users of iPhone 11 and above – will be rolled out this autumn.