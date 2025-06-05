These were the best-selling cars in May

May’s best-selling cars have been revealed with small crossovers and hatchbacks the preferred choice for British buyers.

Last month saw an increase of 1.6 per cent in new car registrations, while electric vehicle sales rose by 25.8 per cent to take a total market share of 21.8 per cent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered cars remain the most popular choice overall – with a total of 71,291 registrations in May – followed by battery electric vehicles at 32,738 units.

But which models are proving the most popular? To find out, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling cars for May.

Ford Puma – 3,695



The Puma is great to drive. (Ford)

Ford’s smallest model, the Puma, steals the crown for Britain’s best-selling car in May.

The Puma is great to drive, looks good and with a choice of frugal petrol engines, it’s affordable to run too.

There is also now the option of an electric variant called the Gen-E, which gives customers even more choice than before.

It features a practical interior with a decent amount of storage, with the Gen-E also boasting Ford’s ‘Gigabox’ under-floor storage system in the boot, giving a total of 523 litres of space.

Kia Sportage – 3,256



The Sportage is a practical and good to drive SUV. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage slipped down to second place in May, but that doesn’t mean it’s got any worse.

The Sportage has long been one of the best mid-size SUVs around thanks to its enjoyable drive, well-made interior and high level of standard equipment.

It’s also very practical with a good amount of interior space for families and with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains, there’s plenty for customers to choose from.

As an extra bonus, it also comes as standard with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,088



The Qashqai is a very popular choice for British buyers. (Nissan)

Built in Britain, the Nissan Qashqai has become a household name in the UK and it’s not hard to see why.

The latest model has been recently updated with a new front end and upgraded interior, with Nissan also introducing a choice of new hybrid engine options.

Inside, there is plenty of space for passengers and a decent-sized boot with a false floor, to allow for even more room.

The Qashqai is comfortable to drive, returns good fuel economy and should be easy to live with.

Nissan Juke – 2,876



The Juke is the trailblazer for the small crossover segment. (Nissan)

The Nissan Juke has been the trailblazer when it comes to compact crossovers ever since it was introduced back in 2010.

Now in its second generation, Nissan has recently given this beloved model a few nips and tucks to keep it looking fresh.

There have been a few tweaks to the exterior styling and interior design, while some fresh paint schemes help make the car stand out on the road.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,693



The Corsa is available with petrol, hybrid or electric power. (Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is Britain’s best-selling supermini – and for good reason.

It’s affordable to buy and run and with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, there is a version to suit everyone.

The Corsa recently received a sprinkling of updates including a new front end and some tweaks to the rear of the car to make it look more modern than before.

It may not be the best in its class for driving dynamics, but the Corsa is a sensible choice for anyone looking for their first car or just as a practical runabout.

MG ZS – 2,624



The latest ZS is the best version of the model yet. (MG)

MG is one of the most popular Chinese car firms of the moment and the ZS is by far one of its most successful models.

The latest version may only have been on sale a few months, but it has really stepped up its game compared to its predecessor.

It’s available with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains, has a good looking cabin with plenty of space and comes with the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Volkswagen Polo – 2,295



The Polo is a very grown-up supermini. (Volkswagen)

The Polo is basically a miniaturised Golf, and you can tell as soon as you get behind the wheel.

It feels very grown-up to drive with great levels of refinement, solid build quality and a comfortable ride.

There is plenty of space inside and a wide range of turbocharged petrol engines that are frugal and efficient.

For the performance buyer, there is even a hot GTI model with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 204bhp.

Hyundai Kona – 2,189



The Kona has proven to be one of Hyundai’s most popular models (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Kona is one of the best small crossovers on the market.

The latest model, available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, stands out for its bold styling.

It has a premium interior, a decent amount of rear seat space and an impressively long list of standard equipment.

All Konas also come with Hyundai’s five-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard, for extra peace of mind.

Peugeot 2008 –2,096



Peugeot’s 2008 is a stylish and practical SUV. (Peugeot)

If you want something that is a little bit quirky, then the Peugeot 2008 is a good choice.

Its bold styling, funky interior and decent fuel economy makes it a strong contender in the compact SUV class.

There is a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric versions as well as a decent amount of standard equipment.

Mini Cooper – 2,079



The Mini is one of the best handling small cars around. (Mini)

The Mini Cooper is one of the most entertaining small cars on the market right now.

It comes with a unique interior with recycled materials used throughout, a circular OLED touchscreen and there is a choice of three and five-door body styles.

Out on the road, the Mini’s handling comes into its own by being quick, direct and responsive, while the excellent traction really does feel like you’re driving a go-kart for the road.