Hot hatchbacks are some of the most exciting and interesting cars on our roads.

Back in the 2000s, the hot hatchback market was overflowing with choice as car manufacturers wanted to show off what could be crammed into a small and practical package.

Two decades on and these pocket rockets are starting to fall into classic car status, without being too far out of reach to buy and run.

The cars on this list are great to drive, offer plenty of practicality as well as being regarded as future classics.

We take a trip down memory lane to see what are the best hot hatchbacks of the 2000s.

Ford Focus ST



The second generation Focus ST comes with a 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine. (Ford)

The Blue Oval has made some of the best performance cars over the years and the second generation Focus ST from 2005 is a great contender.

It features a 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine taken out of a Volvo and produces a total of 221bhp and 320Nm of torque.

It comes with a choice of a sporty three-door or a more practical five-door bodystyle and features body-hugging Recaro bucket seats, a sports steering wheel, lowered stiffened suspension, flared wheel arches and larger alloy wheels.

Honda Civic Type R (EP3)

The Civic Type R (EP3) is a race car for the road. (Honda)

Regarded as a race car for the road, the Civic Type R (EP3) is one of the most exciting and visceral hot hatchbacks even by today’s standards.

It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that uses Honda’s famous VTEC power plant, which enables it to rev to over 8,000rpm. It features a stiffened chassis, sports suspension, bucket seats and a gear lever mounted on the dashboard, to make gear changes just a fingertip away.

Out on the road, the independent rear suspension means that the car handles like nothing else and it feels light, nimble and agile.

Renaultsport Clio 182 Trophy



The Clio 182 Trophy is a track-focused hot hatch. (Renault)

Limited to just 500 units, the Renaultsport Clio 182 Trophy is a rare sight on our roads, but if you can find one, it’s best you hang onto it as these are one of the most entertaining hot hatchbacks to drive.

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces, as the name suggests, 182bhp and 200Nm of torque.

To drive, the Clio 182 Trophy feels a bit special with an excellent chassis setup, you can feel the road beneath and the steering is direct, poised and precise, making it one of the best track day toys you can buy.

Suzuki Swift Sport



The Swift Sport is perfect for those looking for their first hot hatchback. (Suzuki)

If you’re on a budget, then the Suzuki Swift Sport is a great choice for those looking to buy their first hot hatchback.

The 1.6-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine only produces 123bhp, but that doesn’t matter as the Swift Sport is all about handling.

With the car weighing just over 1,100kg, it makes it extremely fun to drive and its character is peppy and eager.

It also comes with sports suspension, bigger alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler and bucket seats all to add to its appeal.

Toyota Corolla T Sport



The Corolla T Sport comes with a 1.8-litre engine jointly developed with Yamaha. (Toyota)

The Toyota Corolla T Sport is a hot hatchback that has slipped under the radar. It comes with Toyota’s version of Honda’s VTEC, which it calls ‘VVTL-i’ – the ‘L’ standing for ‘Lift’.

That means the car revs to nearly 9,000rpm, similar to the Civic Type R. It comes with a 1.8-litre petrol engine jointly developed with Yamaha, which pumps out 189bhp.

Out the exterior, there is a body kit, a large rear roof spoiler, sporty alloy wheels and T Sport badging. Inside, there are bigger bolstered seats and a white instrument cluster.

Volkswagen Golf GTI



The fifth generation Golf GTI is already a modern classic. (Volkswagen)

Back in the mid 2000s, the Golf GTI was starting to fade from the limelight of the hot hatchback world.

However, in 2004, the introduction of the fifth generation model gave the car its mojo back and since then has become the benchmark of hot hatchbacks, again.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 197bhp and will reach a top speed of 147mph.

It comes with a choice of three and five-door body styles, it features sports seats with the classic Volkswagen GTI tartan upholstery, beefier exterior and suspension upgrades.

The driving experience is engaging, responsive and effervescent and the boxy design means that there is plenty of room for all the family.