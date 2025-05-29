Skoda revives Favorit name for electric car concept

Skoda has continued a series of ‘reimagined’ classic vehicles with a modern take on its Favorit model.

First introduced in the late 1980s, the Favorit brought together Skoda’s typically no-nonsense approach to design and technology, with a no-frills setup that typified its cars of the time. Developed under the former Soviet Union, the Favorit pushed Skoda onto a more global stage.

Now, Skoda designer Ljudmil Slavov has reinvened the Favorit for the modern age, introducing the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design theme which has already seen use on recent cars such as the Kodiaq and Elroq.

The concept is underpinned by an electric powertrain

Slavov said: “I didn’t want to rely on current design elements like the Tech-Deck Face.

“This is a tribute to the Favorit, so I carefully studied the original details, aiming to evolve and elevate them. Simplifying an already minimalistic shape into the Modern Solid style was genuinely challenging.”

The slim LED lights at the front and rear showcase a modern interpretation of those on the original Favorit and they’re set beind semi-transparent covers which are the same size and volume as those on the classic car. As with the original, they manage to fit seamlessly into the car’s body panels.

There are currently no plans to put the modern interpretation of the Favorit in production, Skoda has said that further ‘re-imaginings’ are ‘on the horizon’, meaning that we could see modern concepts based on some of the brand’s other classic models soon.