Land Rover’s Defender upgraded with new design and technology

Land Rover has introduced a series of revisions for its popular Defender.

The off-roader now gains a sharper exterior design than before with new-look front and rear lights, with the latter units gaining a smoked design. There’s a new textured pattern for the bonnet inserts and side vents, too, while all versions get gloss black Defender-branded wheel centre caps for the first time.

New exterior colours have also been added to the Defender’s range of available shades, with new Borasco Grey and Wollastone Green now available.

There’s a large infotainment system inside

The interior has been upgraded, too. A new 13.1-inch infotainment is slightly larger than the one fitted on the previous Defender and sits above the dash-mounted gear selector. A redesigned centre console has a sliding section to help keep valuables out of sight, while a Signature Suite pack can be added to include removable side pockets.

Keeping with the Defender’s off-road heritage, the new model can now be fitted with Adaptive Off-road Cruise Control which allows the driver to set a desired speed when travelling over difficult terrain. The system maintains the set speed, allowing the person behind the wheel to focus on the route ahead.

New Defender-branded inserts are included on the wheels

A new Driver Attention Monitor is also equipped for extra safety, monitoring the driver’s face to detect any signs of fatigue. If it appears that the driver isn’t concentrating on the road, the system will play an audio alert while flashing a warning on the display ahead.

A range of upgraded packs allows buyers to tweak and change the look and feel of their Defender, with Explorer, Adventure and Urban setups there to bring different levels of equipment depending on the desired use of the car.

The new Defender is available to order now with prices starting from £57,135.