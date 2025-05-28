New Renault 4 arrives priced from £26,995

Renault has announced full specifications and pricing for its latest 4 ahead of its on-sale date in July.

Priced from £26,995, the new 4 joins the 5 in Renault’s new wave of retro-inspired electric vehicles.

Three specifications will be available from launch – Evolution, Techno and Iconic – while a canvas roof version called ‘plein sud’ will be available on the latter two trim levels ‘at a later date’, according to Renault.

A soft-top version of the Renault 4 will join the range soon

As standard, the 4 comes with a 52kWh battery and 110kW electric motor which should help it to return up to 247 miles of range on a single charge. Thanks to 100kW charging, the 4’s batteries can be taken from 15 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, while a full charge via a slower 11kW charge should take just shy of five hours.

Six exterior colours will be available from launch, too, including a new shade called Hauts-de-France Green. It joins more traditional shades such as Glacier White and Diamond Black. All versions get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, too.

All cars can charge at speeds of up to 100kW

Entry-level grades benefit from dual-zone climate control as well as a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Cruise control and rear parking sensors are equipped from the off, too.

Step up to Techno grade and you’ll find wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control and privacy glass included among other features, while top grade Iconic benefits from an electric powered boot, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, alongside a range of other equipment.