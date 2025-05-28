First Drive: Is Mini’s John Cooper Works Electric a hot hatch for the EV age?

What is it?

In 2025, JCW faces its biggest challenge yet – the transition to electric vehicles. With the new John Cooper Works Electric, it’s the first time that we’ve seen this go-faster name applied to one of the brand’s battery-powered vehicles – but does it work? That’s what we’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

As a result, JCW has had to tune this car separately while ensuring it brings the same level of feedback and involvement that you’d expect from a petrol-powered version. In fitting JCW style, you still get plenty of larger-than-life styling touches, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Mini claims that you should be able to get around 251 miles to every full charge and you’ll be able to complete a top-up overnight via a conventional home charger.

What’s it like to drive?

Get on the power and the JCW Electric scrabbles around looking for the best way forward and the issue is even more noticeable in the wet. On the plus side, this sensation adds some level of involvement to the driving experience and differentiates the JCW from the usually linear, predictable sensation you get from most EVs as they accelerate.

But the ride feels simply too firm for a road car. Sure, this is a performance-focused model, but on the UK’s surfaces, the JCW Electric searches out imperfections that magnifying glasses would struggle to find and even on a smooth section of motorway at a steady cruise, the Mini JCW Electric bobs and ducks, which makes it a tricky car to settle into.

How does it look?

There is a range of other JCW accessories, too, with more intricate wheel designs and extra performance-boosting features to choose from. To our eyes, at least, the JCW Electric looks just fine as it is without them.

What’s it like inside?

Naturally, being a three-door Mini means that this car isn’t going to offer the last word in space and practicality, with the rear seats being particularly compact and better suited to children. Boot space is on the small side, too, but then this is a Mini – and at least there’s some under-floor storage for the cables to help keep them tidy.

What’s the spec like?

Mini’s ultra-thin OLED screen is a great modern interpretation of the classic Mini central instrument and it’s packed with features. It can be a little tricky to use on the move, mind you, and it’s best to set up the car as you’d like before you get on your way. That said, we’re pleased that Mini thought to include some physical controls, such as the volume dial.

Verdict

The Mini JCW Electric certainly has character, which is something that is often lost on electric vehicles. It looks great, feels well-made inside and has more than enough performance for your average hot-hatch. Standard equipment isn’t bad, either, and we’d argue that in the general landscape of EVs, the JCW Electric is priced reasonably well.

But for most drivers, the ride might prove a sticking point. For sure, if you’re after a car with go-kart-like ride quality, then you’re in good company with the JCW Electric, but if it’s a more ‘everyday’ model you’re looking for, then Mini’s already-impressive Cooper S Electric will be a better choice.