BMW’s M2 CS returns with bold look and high-performance tweaks

BMW’s hardcore M2 CS has returned for a second generation.

Bringing a more focused take on the standard M2 experience, the M2 incorporates several tweaks and upgrades which help it to bring a higher level of performance than the regular coupe.

The 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine, for instance, now produces 523bhp – a 49bhp uplift over the standard M2 – which helps to put it in line with the M3 Competition saloon and M4 Coupe in terms of performance thanks to a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 188mph. All versions get an eight-speed automatic gearbox – it appears that no manual gearbox will be available at this point.

The rear of the car features a large ducktail spoiler

BMW has also equipped the CS with an upgraded cooling system to help when operating at high temperatures, too, while the car’s dynamic stability control system has been ‘precisely optimised’ for track driving. As standard, an M Compound braking system is fitted though carbon ceramic versions are available as an optional extra.

To help with the car’s aerodynamic performance, BMW has also equipped the M2 CS with a large ‘ducktail’ spoiler which will help with downforce, alongside alloy wheels finished in golden bronze, a lightweight kidney grille and a new carbon rear diffuser. A matte black front splitter helps finish the look off.

A range of lightweight components are equipped inside

Thanks to a range of lightweight materials, the M2 CS achieves a weight saving of 30kg over the standard car and this helps to make it the lightest M2 of the current generation. Inside, there are lightweight bucket seats, an Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel and BMW’s latest 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control display.

The new BMW M2 CS is priced from £86,800 and first customer delivered are expected to commence in late summer of this year.