First Drive: Does hybrid power change the Fiat Grande Panda experience?

What is it?

Launched as the firm’s ‘world car’, it will be available in over 60 countries across the globe, with this funky little B-Segment crossover taking on the Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5.

However, hybrid powertrains are a great alternative to those who aren’t ready for an EV, while still retaining ultra-low running costs. It’s probably why Fiat has now introduced a hybrid version of the Grande Panda to go alongside the electric version and we’ve been testing it out.

What’s new?

The exterior and interior design remains the same as the electric variant, and there is more room inside for passengers with an increase in boot space, boasting the car’s practical nature even further.

What’s under the bonnet?

In terms of power, it develops a total of 108bhp and 205Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 9.8 seconds and the top speed is 99mph.

Fiat claims that the car can do a combined 55.3mpg and it pumps out 118g/km of CO2.

What’s more, all versions of the hybrid model come as standard with a six-speed automatic gearbox, with no manual option available at this stage.

What’s it like to drive?

The car feels at home around town with a tight turning circle, light steering and short wheelbase, making parking a breeze.

On the open road, the ride is supple and well-composed over the bigger bumps on uneven surfaces. The power from the engine is peppy enough to make good progress, with the car handling steep inclines with no issues.

However, the hybrid powertrain feels clunky and unrefined with the petrol engine jolting into life when transitioning from electric power and the steering is vague and doesn’t have much feedback, meaning the car doesn’t feel as fun as it could be.

How does it look?

The exterior design really stands out with the only difference being the lower front radiator grille to cool the engine.

At the front, you still have Fiat’s pixel LED headlights and front grille, while the side profile retains the big black plastic wheel arch extensions with the old Fiat logo engraved into them, roof rails and bold ‘Panda’ lettering etched into the doors – making the car really stand out.

At the back, there are vertical pixel LED taillights and brand-specific lettering on the rear tailgate.

All in all, the hybrid model still keeps the cute and cuddly charm of the electric variant with very few changes to differentiate it from its battery-powered counterpart.

What’s it like inside?

The dashboard design itself has been inspired by the firm’s famous Lingotto test track with a cylindrical shape, while you still get a total of 13 litres of storage space throughout the cabin. There is a double glove box, large door bins in the front and back, as well as a centre armrest with storage underneath.

However, as it’s a cheap car, the interior quality does reflect in the price with lots of hard and brittle plastics used throughout, but at least the interior is fresh and has a lot of personality.

Where this hybrid version scores over the EV is that there is more room inside for occupants with a greater amount of foot room, while retaining decent head and legroom.

Boot space increases too, with the car offering a total of 412 litres or 1,666 litres with the rear seats folded down. That’s an extra 50 litres of space over the electric car, making it even more commodious.

What’s the spec like?

We’re driving the mid-level Icon, which starts at £19,035 and boasts extras such as 16-inch black alloy wheels, silver metal roof bars and privacy glass.

The flagship La Prima comes in at £21,035 and features 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, power folding door mirrors and a wireless phone charger.

Verdict

The electric Grande Panda is a great small crossover that comes with bucket loads of character, but the hybrid version makes it even more accessible due to its lower price tag and cheap running costs.

Sadly, the driving experience still isn’t the most engaging, but you can forgive it for its cheeky looks, charismatic interior design and extra cabin space.

Plus, with prices starting below the £20,000 mark, this is certainly a car that will be a very popular choice for those eco-conscious buyers wanting something a little bit different with Italian design and flair.