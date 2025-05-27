BMW’s Concept Speedtop is a modern take on the classic estate car

BMW’s new Concept Speedtop has arrived as a striking new interpretation of the estate car.

Unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, the Concept Speedtop ‘reimagines the sporty Touring’, according to BMW, and will be produced in a limited series of just 70 vehicles.

Designed for ‘weekend getaways for two’, the Concept Speedtop has a long, drawn-out bodystyle which is headed up by a classic ‘shark’ nose design that has been a core part of BMW models for decades. The sloping roofline helps to give the car a more dynamic appearance, while the two-tone, 14-spoke wheels that the car rides on have been designed specifically for the Concept Speedtop.

The classic BMW ‘shark nose’ has been included on the concept

Inside, there are numerous leather-trimmed elements with a two-tone colour, pitching ‘Sundown Maroon’ and ‘Moonstone White’ against one another. The boot is also leather-lined with ‘brogue-like’ perforations, while a beam of light divides the compartment into two sections.

BMW has also partnered with a traditional Italian manufacturer Schedoni for made-to-measure bags which fit inside a storage area behind the front seats. An additional weekend bag can go in the boot, too.

Nearly all areas of the cabin are trimmed in high-quality leather

The Concept Speedtop has also been equipped with ‘the most powerful V8 in the portfolio and limited-run series’, according to BMW, which is likely to be a tweaked version of the brand’s 4.4-litre unit used in models such as the M5.

BMW hasn’t released a price for the Concept Speedtop but given its limited nature, it’s expected to command a premium.